Transcript for Apple faces at least 2 lawsuits after admitting it intentionally slows down older model iPhones

Now the growing outrage over the iPhone slowdown. Apple facing at least two lawsuits admitting it intentionally slows down older phones. Many customers believe it's employ to make them buy new iPhones. Reporter: Tonight, the backlash growing, apple now facing dual class action suits after the company revealed software updates could slow down performance speeds on older iPhones. The company claiming the updates keep customers battery's running longer. But in two separate complaints filed customers say they, "Were never given the option to bargain or choose whether they preferred to have their iPhone slower than Normal." And that apple was "Purposefully and knowingly releasing software updates that slowed performance speeds." If you put a better battery in and the battery health is better, it's not going to down-clock those speeds. The processor will run at Normal speeds. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news apple says, "Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices." They could have told us what we can do to get a new battery. Do people really know that they can get a new battery for $80? Reporter: Many customers we talked to are skeptical -- Think once you upgrade your phone it works slower so that you are forced to go into the new one. So, you've noticed a difference in the speed? "Speed, yes. Speed and like random glitches." And, Tom even for new iPhones, keep in mind the battery starts to age after 500 complete charges, losing about 20% of its power. A passing to note tonight. Oh, my!

