Transcript for April among the coldest on record in the Midwest

Well winter certainly won't let go several inches of silliness falling in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in Allegiant air jet skidding off the runway. In Chicago today to cubs canceling their home opener but. Out in the field anyway the snow and cold moving into the northeast tomorrow wind chills in the thirties from DC up through Boston and snow. Rob telling us warmer weather in many places late in the week said he's in New York eighty in DC.

