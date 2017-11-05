Transcript for Arkansas suspect in custody after allegedly killing 3 people

To the index, and an Arkansas suspect is in custody tonight after allegedly killing threpeople, including a sheriff's deputy. Kevin mainheart was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Authorities later found two more bodies in a nearby home. Suspect James Michael Boden was taken into custody, following a five-hour standoff with police. Tonight, a Philadelphia judge is now ordering criminal charges against the amtrak engineer at the controls of a deadly train crash. The order comes just days after the D.A. Concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to charge engineer Brandon Bostian in the 2015 derailment. Eight people were kill and more than 200 injured. A disturbing spike in hepatitis C cases around the country. Federal health officials saying the heroin epidemic is driving up the number of he-c infections, with reported cases tripling in five years. The virus mostly spread by sharing needles. Nearly 20,000 deaths in 2015. The disease often attacks the liver.

