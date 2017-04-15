Transcript for Arrest made in murder of jogger in Massachusetts

Now the developing headline from police in Massachusetts. There may be a break in the case of a young Google account executive who disappeared last summer while visiting her mother. She went out for a jog and was later found murdered. ABC's Eva pilgrim picks up the story. We got him. Reporter: Relief tonight. The murder of a young woman out for a run, finally solved. Authorities say 31-year-old Angelo colon Ortiz attacked Vanessa Marcotte. The 27-year-old Google employee lived in New York City, but was home visiting her family in princeton, Massachusetts. She went out for a run in broad daylight on August 7th. When she didn't return, her family called police. Marcotte's body was found in the woods, off a two-lane road, half a mile from her mother's home. It was through her determined fight and her efforts that we obtained the DNA of her killer. Reporter: Investigators say Ortiz's DNA was found under Marcotte's fingernails. After the murder, more than 1300 tips poured in, many describing a dark colored SUV and its driver. An alert state trooper spotted that SUV. He looked at the driver of the vehicle. And it matched our suspect. Reporter: Ortiz gave a voluntary DNA sample. It was a match. She was a loving, caring and intelligent young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. Reporter: Ortiz isn't charged with murder yet, although authorities expect those charges to come soon. Tom? Eva, thank you.

