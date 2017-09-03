Transcript for Assange brags about devastating CIA leak

In the meantime, the hunt is on this evening for the CIA leaker who turned over to wikileaks, the playbook. How the CIA is able to break into phones, TVs, computers and tonight, the founder of wikileaks, Julian assange who revealed it to the world, with a message about the CIA, and the surprising visit, the person who visited the embassy today where Julian assange delivered that message. Here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent, Brian Ross, back on the case tonight. Reporter: It was a supremely arrogant Julian assange today who crowed about the latest devastating leak of some of the CIA's most closely held national security secrets. This is a historic act of devastating incompetence to have created such an arsenal and stored it all in one place and not secured it. Reporter: The 8,700 pages of leaked documents reveal how the CIA can remotely turn iPhones, iPads, even Samsung TVs into secret listening devices. Assange said he would provide manufacturers with the CIA's technical details. So that fixes can be developed and pushed out so people can be secured. Reporter: It was only a few months ago that Donald Trump as a candidate was praising wikileaks. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. It's been amazing what's coming out on wikileaks. This wikileaks is like a treasure trove. Reporter: Statements that still outrages the American intelligence community. Julian assange is not our friend. He only pushes out the door American secrets. Reporter: U.S. Officials tonight tell ABC news the investigation of the leak is focused on employees and contract Ertz. Systems need to be updated. Reporter: One of the president's closest political allies in Britain spent 40 minutes at the Ecuadorian embassy, and trump met with him at trump tower, and shares the affection for Russian president Putin, and it was two weeks ago that he posted this picture dining with president trump at his hotel in Washington. Brian Ross back with us here tonight. And the white house said today they were unaware of this meeting between he and assange. In the meantime, the FBI is on the hunt for whoever might be responsible? Reporter: They say they have narrowed it down to a secret network used by spies, and there is no indication it was done by Russia or any other foreign government. Thank you.

