Transcript for Astronaut Peggy Whitson holds records for longest time in space by an American

The American astronaut making history before we even gout out of bed today. David Kerley with the story. Reporter: The record, the longest time in space by an American tonight belongs to Peggy Whitson "Astronaut's astronaut," who got a call from the white house. 534 days and counting, that is really something. Well, it's actually a huge honor to break a record like this. Reporter: But Dr. Whitson has been breaking barriers since she began at nasa, the first woman to command the space station. Eight space walks, most by a female astronaut. The biochemist grew up on an Iowa farm, watching the moon landing at age 9, and a dream was born. Nasa ground crews, amazed at her ability to get work done in inside and outside the station. I got to get my bag. Reporter: Have dubbed it the "Peggy factor." In order for us to exploration going to Mars. Reporter: Are we going to Mars sf. I absolutely believe we will. The sooner the better I think. Reporter: A goal closer to reality because of her record. David Kerley, ABC news, Washington.

