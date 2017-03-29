Attack feared in Washington DC

More
Police opened fire in pursuit of an erratic driver who nearly ran over officers and rammed into a police cruiser.
1:42 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attack feared in Washington DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46456788,"title":"Attack feared in Washington DC","duration":"1:42","description":"Police opened fire in pursuit of an erratic driver who nearly ran over officers and rammed into a police cruiser.","url":"/WNT/video/attack-feared-washington-dc-46456788","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.