Transcript for Attorneys for the alleged Parkland school shooter plead to avoid the death penalty

And we begin with the death penalty showdown in south Florida. Lawyers for the suspect in the mass shooting at the high school in parkland trying to save his life. Offering to exchange a guilty plea for life in prison. The prosecutors saying that this is a death penalty case. Tonight, the long list of behavioral disorders revealed in his chd welfare report. That report just one more red flag warning that was missed, adding to the pain of the families of the victims. Adrienne Bankert start us off. Reporter: Tonight, no deal. Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz offered to have their client plead guilty to avoid the death penalty and spare the community a painful legal battle, but there's pushback from the prosecution, saying it's too early and this is the type of case the death penalty was designed for. The public defender fighting for Cruz's life tells ABC this -- Put this man in prison for the rest of his life, whether you kill him, or you give him life, it won't make one more student safe. Reporter: That debate plays out as new details emerge about the young man who authorities say confessed to killing 17 people at this Florida high school. This is a yearbook photo of Cruz in middle school. Classmates who knew him then say he was troubled. I feel like he was just alone and off, there was just something off about him. Reporter: And now, a disturbing newly revealed report from the department of children and family services that says Cruz cut himself in September of 2016, sharing video of his wounds on Snapchat, and saying he wanted to get a gun. This kid, in his own way, was screaming out in every way that the mind knows how to scream out. Reporter: The dcf report, first obtained by "The sun sentinel," and confirmed to ABC news by the public defender, also shows that Cruz had a history of autism, ADHD, depression, and was on medication, which Cruz's public defender tells us he stopped taking. His attorney also detailed Cruz's alleged cruelty to animals, all red flags of impending violence. Every sign that you're asked to look at was there. Reporter: This report, the latest in a string of what appeared to be missed warning signs. The FBI admits they dropped the ball when a tip came in January 5th about the alleged shooter's desire to kill, the agency not following up, and now they're apologizing. And in September, a YouTube blogger alerted the FBI to a user with the name Nikolas Cruz, who posted on the channel, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." The FBI investigated, but turned up nothing. And over the past few years, the sheriff says they responded to 20 calls regarding Cruz. All of this concerning for the victims and their families, like Debbie Hixon, who lost her husband Christopher in the shooting. The system is broken and it needs to be fixed. Adrienne Bankert joining us now. You just said officers visited Cruz 20 times and state agencies were aware of serious mental issues. And none of that was flagged by the background check when he bought the ar-15. That's right, Tom. They're only run if they were deemed mentally ill by the courts or admitted to a mental institution. None of those conditions applied to Cruz. Tom. Thank you. There in parkland and across the country, more tributes to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.