Authorities arrest friend in death of U Penn student

More
ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:19 | 01/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities arrest friend in death of U Penn student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52332648,"title":"Authorities arrest friend in death of U Penn student","duration":"1:19","description":"ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-arrest-friend-death-penn-student-52332648","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.