Transcript for Authorities probing possible criminal charges in Carnival cruise brawl

Tonight's Australian police investigating possible criminal charges in this giant brawl aboard a carnival cruise ship. Witnesses and carnival blaming members of a large Stanley for instigating the violence comes musket time healing old. I threatened but some passengers complaining the ship's staff didn't keep them safe. Security guards resorting to end speaking passengers. This start preparing to punch a woman but then stopping himself. Other crew members trying to stop people from filming the chaos. And yet Japan allied snatched shed it. There were reports of that Stanley engaging in on really behavior for several days before that giant flights to me. That probably has a lot to do with the lack of training. But in all due respect the type of people that could have been involved in that because it became so large groups Weizman never ever dealt with that before. C could be getting other untrained crews personnel that jumped into the situation. That caused some inappropriate response. The ship sailing the South Pacific docking early nine members of that family kicked off fourteen other relatives choosing to join them. David Arnold tells us the actions of the security teen scene in that video are not in line with its values our policies and it is conducting a complete its investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.