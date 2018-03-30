Transcript for Autopsy finds unarmed black man shot 6 times in the back

And we begin with the results of a private autopsy on stephon Clark, the unarmed black man fatally shot by police in Sacramento. An infrared camera and helicopter, you see it there, showing Clark running through his neighborhood into his grandmother's backyard. A police bodycam then recording officers firing 20 times. Tonight, that new autopsy revealing that Clark was struck eight times, including six bullets to his back. The police had said they fired on Clark because he was charging towards them. The new autopsy raising doubts about that claim. ABC's kayna Whitworth starts us off from Sacramento. Reporter: Tonight, an independent autopsy commissioned by the family of stephon Clark revealing the 22-year-old may have been shot eight times during a police encounter that sparked protests. Each one of these bullets independently possessed a fatal capaci capacity. Reporter: The examination was performed by pathologist Dr. Bennet omalu, famous for discovering cte, who says the findings suggest Clark was standing sideways when the first shot was fired. And the injuries caused made him, shoved him around, and he turned around, and his back was facing the officers. Reporter: The family's autopsy claiming six bullets hit Clark in the back, and a seventh to his side. Show your hands. Gun, gun, gun! Reporter: Police fire 20 rounds at Clark who is unarmed while responding to a report of vandalism. The Sacramento police officers association has defended the actions of the officers calling them, justified, saying Clark took a shooting stance and pointed an object at the police officers. What they later found was a cell phone. After the shooting, police bodycam video showing officers waiting nearly six minutes for backup before performing cpr. Had the officers not waited nearly six minutes to give him medical attention do you think stephon would still be here today? Whether you are fatally wounded or not, you should receive immediate and timely medical and surgical attention. Kayna joins us now. The lawyer for the Clark family says these findings through the police account into the dispute? Reporter: Yeah. The police account is that Clark is moving toward them, but the Clark family lawyer saying tonight that this autopsy proves that narrative to be inaccurate. Police not commenting on today's finding as they await court. Tom? Kayna, thank you. And there is breaking news in the deadly police shooting of

