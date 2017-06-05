-
Now Playing: Martin Bashir on Princess Diana's last days
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana's love affair revealed in new documentary
-
Now Playing: Looking back on Princess Diana's final hours
-
Now Playing: 'The Last 100 Days of Diana'
-
Now Playing: French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign targeted by hackers
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink
-
Now Playing: Snow cleared from Norway's Trollstigen Mountain
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in the French election?
-
Now Playing: Tabloids react to Prince Philip retirement
-
Now Playing: North Korea accuses US, South Korea of assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: US service member killed in Somalia
-
Now Playing: Are South Koreans fearful of their neighbors to the north?
-
Now Playing: Obama endorses Macron in French election
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip will retire from royal duties this fall
-
Now Playing: New developments in a Belize murder mystery involving an American tourist and his girlfriend
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old Anu shows off her pink prosthetic 'sports blade' to classmates in England
-
Now Playing: Actress Laura Dern talks new UN initiative, Kimmel's plea and her upcoming 'Star Wars' role
-
Now Playing: Sharp insults fly at French election debate
-
Now Playing: Famous Nelson Mandela quotes
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip to step down from public duties