Bao Bao the panda says final goodbye to America

More
The beloved panda is now flying to her new home in China.
1:21 | 02/21/17

Transcript for Bao Bao the panda says final goodbye to America
America strong. The baby born here, cared for here, now going home with an important task. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Bao Bao was born a star. And grew up squeaking. Under the glare of smithsonian cameras, watched by millions. But now she is 3, and it's time for the 200 pound bundle of cuteness, Bao Bao, to take a bow from the American stage. Tonight, she's the sole passenger aboard this panda express to China. It's part of the deal because all pandas are technically owned by the Chinese. She left on that forklift to waves from fans. It's first class travel for Bao Bao in her own suite with five pounds of apples, sweet potatoes, honey water and panda caviar. As a special treat, some sugar cane. Reporter: Pandas in America get extraordinary care. These twins in Atlanta, where I learned -- they are not soft. But cute, and threatened in the wild, which is why Bao Bao is going back to China to breed. But the movie, might we suggest, "Kung Fu panda"? Matt went there. I'm David Muir. I'll see you tomorrow. There is a new lead in the Peabody double murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

