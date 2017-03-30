Barber gets children excited to read More Children enthusiastically show off their literacy skills by reading books while getting their hair cut. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Barber gets children excited to read This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: The News Literacy Project teaches students how to identify 'Fake News'

