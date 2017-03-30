Barber gets children excited to read

More
Children enthusiastically show off their literacy skills by reading books while getting their hair cut.
2:02 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Barber gets children excited to read

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46503724,"title":"Barber gets children excited to read","duration":"2:02","description":"Children enthusiastically show off their literacy skills by reading books while getting their hair cut.","url":"/WNT/video/barber-children-excited-read-46503724","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.