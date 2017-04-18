Transcript for A beauty queen shines a light on her invisible illness and raises awareness.

"America strong," the young woman who took what she learned on the field, and set out to win another battle. The story of Victoria graham of Manchester, Maryland, is about far more than what you see in that mirror. I was living my dream. I was going to school and playing at that point two different sports. Reporter: Diagnosed at 13 with ehlers-danlos syndrome, a condition that weakens joints, skin and blood vessels. Suddenly, I was having brain and spinal surgeries. Reporter: That neck brace she was wearing? It was helping to hold her brain steady. Her spine was fused. Ten surgeries, leaving her with a 25-inch scar. 31 daily medications. So it goes into two kind of weekng containers. Reporter: But finding inner strength, she wanted to compete in a different way. In a beauty pageant. When I first decided to do a pageant it was to cross it off a bucket list. Reporter: She knew her scars would be seen by all. Our new miss frostburg 2017 is Victoria graham! Reporter: But for Victoria, the contest wasn't just about winning. When I'm onstage, I'm not the disabled girl. I'm not the sick girl. I'm contestant number three and they see me for that. It's almost like I'm free. Reporter: Now using that crown to bring hope to children with their own battles. My favorite part is the look on the child's face when they see this girl in a crown and sash and I'm able to say, hey, I'm actually just like you. Helping so many others. I'm David Muir.

