Transcript for A look at the best summer deals for flights and rental cars

Noex on a Wednesday night, your money. And with millions set to travel this 4th of July, the best day on the calendar to still find the lowest price. And the website tonight that does some of the price hunting for you. ABC's kayna Whitworth helping to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, it's not too late to score summer vacation deals for some of the busiest travel days of the year. Fourth of July weekend. For the cheapest flights, head out Friday, July 2nd, and return the 7th. Kayak.com boasting average fares around 200 bucks. And for the rest of the summer? Stay away from Sundays because that typically the most expensive day to fly in the summer. Reporter: So, what's the best day to fly? Tuesday or Wednesdays. Reporter: Hitting the road? Autoslash.com automatically re-books your car rental over and over -- until it finds the lowest price. For hotels, never accept the first offer. So, you suggest calling the hotels? You can call the hotels but don't call the 800 number. Try to get their front desk, asking if a sales manager. Reporter: Traveling light? No frills basic economy fares are available on airlines like delta, united and American. By choosing basic economy on this flight from Dallas to Baltimore, we save $20 compared to the main cabin rate. You can also use websites like Google flights or the hopper app, which will tell you when flights are predicted to go up or down and pin point the cheapest days to fly. David? All right, really great advice. Kayna, thank you.

