Transcript for Bill Cosby jury deadlocked as tempers flare outside the courthouse

&Ext here, developing news in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial. Jurors revealing today they're deadlocked. What does this mean? And what the judge then told them. Reporter: Today, tempers flared outside of this Pennsylvania courtroom, between Cosby supporters and an alleged victim. After the jurors reported they're deadlocked. After reviewing testimony and nearly 40 hours of deliberations. . Judge telling them to try again. In the hopes of avoiding a mistrial. As Bill Cosby waits in the courthouse, his spokesperson outside thank you the supporters but with Cosby's fate hanging in the balance his accuser appeared relax, sending her own message. Andrea constand who claims that Cosby drugged and sexual assaulted her in 2004, tonight, tweeted out this lighthard earted video. Her case against Cosby is the only criminal prosecution stemming from allegations from more than 50 women who accused him of sexual assault. This woman has been here for two weeks from California. I feel very deflated. I'm worried. I'm holding on to some hope because the judge is telling them to go back in there and work on it. Linsey Davis has been covering this case from the start. Linsey F the jury is unable to reach a verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial, then what happens? Yeah, you're exactly right, if they come back deadlocked one more time, it very well could be declared a mistrial. At that point, Bill Cosby would walk out a free man. It would be up to the district attorney's office if they want to try him again. Linsey, thank you.

