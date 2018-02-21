Transcript for Billy Graham, in his own words, about facing death and the Lord

Finally tonight here Diane Sawyer with reverend Billy Graham asking about something many of us have thought about two. He was known as America's pastor he's personal connection with so many who never even met him. He's worries often the same as ours. Even when he came to death. How often do you think about it. I couldn't dance how often hospitals I think about it in the quite a bit like everybody else. I think we're all conscious that this life is very temporary. And it's very short they only do you get this shorter it seems. It seems just yesterday that I was melting Cal's. From a fall on the farm girl facing death. And we all better get worried about it and be sure we're right when god so we are ready for that day of judgment that's going to come. And Diane asked him what he hoped people would say about him he was gone what do you hope they'll say. I don't want him to say big things about me. Some level deserve. I want to hear one. Person. Say something nice about remnants floor. When I face him I want him to say to me well done. Good and faithful servant. But I mushroomed under hearing that that's what I would like to hear. Diane Sawyer with reverend Graham I'm David Muir I hope to see right back here tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.