-
Now Playing: Index: Outrage in Florida hospital
-
Now Playing: Marine widow runs tribute for fallen pilot
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will allow release of JFK assassination files
-
Now Playing: Manhunt in Tampa after 3 murders in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: New details from Niger ambush
-
Now Playing: Director James Toback accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: 8th child reported killed by recalled Ikea dresser
-
Now Playing: FBI undercover sting leads to arrest of an alleged bomber in Miami
-
Now Playing: Black smoke from fire at old factory causing potential breathing hazard
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old man taken into custody after guns and homemade bombs allegedly found at his home
-
Now Playing: Manhunt on in Tampa after 3 slayings in 11 days
-
Now Playing: US-backed forces officially declare victory in Raqqa
-
Now Playing: Questions linger about why Trump hasn't addressed US soldier ambush in Niger
-
Now Playing: FAA calls for worldwide ban of laptops and small electronics in checked luggage
-
Now Playing: Actress Lupita Nyong'o steps forward with allegations of sexual harassment involving Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Woman who received heart transplant honors donor by running half-marathon
-
Now Playing: Fall considered best time to buy new car
-
Now Playing: Father of 4 killed on Michigan highway after thrown rock smashes through windshield
-
Now Playing: Barack Obama and George W. Bush make rare public appearances
-
Now Playing: White nationalist Richard Spencer booed at University of Florida