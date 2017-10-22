Transcript for Black smoke from fire at old factory causing potential breathing hazard

Time now for our "Index." The update on that massive blaze in West Virginia. The smoke billowing out of a huge warehouse fire along the Ohio river. Firefighters using river water to put it out. The 400,000-square-foot facility full of plastics, expected to burn for days. The major headline involving Bill O'Reilly. The "New York Times" reporting he settled a sexual harassment claim for $32 million. Just before renewing his contract with fox. He was fired after reports of five similar settlements that were made public. O'Reilly saying his investigative team has done a superb job in exposing the lies and smear. I will speak with you on Monday. Now to the nationwide vegetable recall over listeria concerns. Trader Joe's kohlrabi salad mix, the latest brand added. The company says bags with a best before date between October 14th through the 16th, throw it out or return it for a refund. Mann's vegetables shipped across the U.S. And Canada and store brands sold at Walmart, Aldi, and safeway also part of that massive recall tonight. To Long Island, where police arrested a whole family for a string of local robberies in the last month. The 21-year-old son accused of holding up a Dunkin' donuts with a knife this weekend. His mother allegedly behind the wheel of that getaway car. His older sister implicated in six of the previous jobs. Detectives now saying the family that robs together, will go to jail together.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.