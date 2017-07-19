Transcript for Body camera footage shows three Baltimore officers allegedly planting drugs

Next this evening, troubling images from a police officer's body bodycam, and it appears to show him planting evidence while other officers watched and then turning on his bodycam. That now leading to arrests. ABC's Linzie Janis with the video tonight. Reporter: Tonight, one Baltimore police officer suspended and two others placed on limited duty as authorities investigate this video. I'm going to check here. Reporter: The officer's body camera shows him walking down the alley, sifting through some trash and finding a bag of drugs inside a soup can. Yo! Reporter: But the body camera reports 30 seconds of silent footage before the officer starts recording. In those 30 seconds, you can see the officer in that alley, appearing to plant the drugs. Two of his fellow officers standing right there. This is a serious allegation of police misconduct. Reporter: The city's public offenders office says the video was used to arrest and charge a man in January. Those charges dropped in recent days, only after the video was discovered. David, the officer is a witness in more than 50 active cases the public defenders officer is calling for a full review of all those cases as well as cases involving those other two officers, David.

