Body camera footage shows three Baltimore officers allegedly planting drugs

More
Prosecutor claim to be appalled by the video and dropped charges in the case.
1:21 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body camera footage shows three Baltimore officers allegedly planting drugs
Next this evening, troubling images from a police officer's body bodycam, and it appears to show him planting evidence while other officers watched and then turning on his bodycam. That now leading to arrests. ABC's Linzie Janis with the video tonight. Reporter: Tonight, one Baltimore police officer suspended and two others placed on limited duty as authorities investigate this video. I'm going to check here. Reporter: The officer's body camera shows him walking down the alley, sifting through some trash and finding a bag of drugs inside a soup can. Yo! Reporter: But the body camera reports 30 seconds of silent footage before the officer starts recording. In those 30 seconds, you can see the officer in that alley, appearing to plant the drugs. Two of his fellow officers standing right there. This is a serious allegation of police misconduct. Reporter: The city's public offenders office says the video was used to arrest and charge a man in January. Those charges dropped in recent days, only after the video was discovered. David, the officer is a witness in more than 50 active cases the public defenders officer is calling for a full review of all those cases as well as cases involving those other two officers, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48733539,"title":"Body camera footage shows three Baltimore officers allegedly planting drugs","duration":"1:21","description":"Prosecutor claim to be appalled by the video and dropped charges in the case.","url":"/WNT/video/body-camera-footage-shows-baltimore-officers-allegedly-planting-48733539","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.