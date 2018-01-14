-
Now Playing: Plane veers off runway, drapes off side of cliff
-
Now Playing: Canadian man builds log cabin by himself in time-lapse video
-
Now Playing: Inside the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fractured family
-
Now Playing: Son of Kim Jong Nam is reportedly in hiding: Part 6
-
Now Playing: How Kim Jong Nam's assassination unfolded: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un targeted those suspected of being disloyal: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Former bodyguard on what Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood was like: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un's half-brother dies after being smeared with nerve agent at airport: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A who's who of family members in the North Korean Kim family dynasty
-
Now Playing: Former bodyguard on Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood
-
Now Playing: Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital
-
Now Playing: American tourist dies while hiking in Australia
-
Now Playing: Prince William says Prince Harry hasn't asked him to be best man 'yet'
-
Now Playing: Armed robbers smash-and-grab an estimated $5 million worth of jewelry in Paris
-
Now Playing: Putin hits the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Armed robbery at jewelry store in the Ritz hotel in Paris
-
Now Playing: Japanese astronaut apologizes for 'fake news' after saying he grew 3 inches in space
-
Now Playing: Life goes on in South Korea amidst North Korea talks, threats of war
-
Now Playing: The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler