Transcript for Boeing 737 passenger jet skids off runway, dangles off cliff in Turkey

We want to go overseas to a heart stopping moment. Take a look at this drone footage. The packed Boeing 3737 dangling off a cliff. After skidding on the runway after landing. The nose of the plane feet from the black sea. Passengers say it's a miracle they survived. Here's ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran. Reporter: There it is. Seen today in drone footage you almost can't believe. A Boeing 737 passenger jet stuck halfway down a cliff's edge in Turkey, nose down, dangling there a few feet above the sea. The pegasus airlines plane had skidded off the runway, and over that cliff after landing at the airport in trabzon. Inside a baby crying. Cellphone video showing 168 passengers and crew evacuating quickly, slogging up the muddy slopes to safety. Many passengers spoke of panic in the plane during the incident. Overnight fire crews pumped water on the plane. A few plumes of smoke could be seen at the site. Today crews began the difficult task of lifting the jet back up the slope. This image that plane just hanging there flashed across the world. Investigators now try to determine how and why that plane left the runway. Some reports suggesting it might have hit a bird or an animal. Passenge are saying it's a miracle they all made it out alive and unharmed. Cecelia. Terry, thank you.

