'Bomb cyclone' affects people on land and at sea

Passengers on the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship reported powerful gusts and huge waves rocked the ship, anything not tied down was tossed back and forth, and even some water poured in.
1:29 | 01/07/18

Transcript for 'Bomb cyclone' affects people on land and at sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

