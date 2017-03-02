Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim

More
White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway later said she misspoke.
2:41 | 02/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45260397,"title":"Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim","duration":"2:41","description":"White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway later said she misspoke.","url":"/WNT/video/bowling-green-massacre-happened-white-house-officials-claim-45260397","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.