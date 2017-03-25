Transcript for A little boy from Kosovo travels to New York for life-changing heart surgery

Finally tonight, a little boy from Kosovo in New York for surgery. In addition to his doctors, his family thanking a group of American high schoolers. Reporter: With that smile, that energy and that laugh, it's hard not to like 6-year-old erblin. This little guy is happy because he is learning first hand the generosity of Americans. He was born with a life-threatening congenital heart defect. He needed heart surgery. His father ran out of options. I was terrified and scared, while I was in Kosovo that he will die. Reporter: But a group of high school students from Long Island heard about erblin's problem, got together with a program called gift of life, and they raised thousands of dollars to fly him over to fix his heart. Before the surgery, we were able to meet him and he was so adorable. Reporter: But these students didn't just raise money. They sat in on the surgery. All of them with dream of being a doctor just like the surgeon who patched him up. It was only a 35-minute procedure, but it was life-changing. I was tired. Now I feel good. Reporter: And so do those students. Not doctors yet, but already saving one life. This is, like, truly a day I will never, ever forget. Reporter: He now heads back to Kosovo. His heart feels better, but not as good as his stomach because this was his favorite part about America. I like the food. Spoken like a true 6-year-old. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning. I'll see you right back here tomorrow night.

