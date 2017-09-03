Transcript for Little boy teams up with 911 dispatcher to save his mother's life

Finally tonight here, America strong. The mother who always taught her son what to do, and the son who proved he was listening. Reporter: First-grader Rocco from New Jersey was getting ready for school when his mother collapsed. I wasn't worried until she started choking, and then I got very worried. Reporter: Rocco's mother has asthma, and she taught him from an early age what to do if a severe attack ever happened. 911, what is your emergency? My mommy can't breathe again. And your name? Rocco. Rocco? Yeah. How old are you, Rocco? I'm 7. Is she able to talk to you at all? She can't really talk that much. She can only say, like, one or two words. Reporter: Calling and answering the dispatcher's questions for more than nine minutes. Is she in the chair or on the floor? She is on the floor. Oh, on. Reporter: Rocco's mother was having a severe asthma attack. As a mother, it's hard, because when you are on the floor like that, and you can't breathe, and you feel like you're having panic attacks and your 7-year-old son is rubbing your back. Is that the fireman? Yeah. They are here. You did a great job. I'm going to let you go. Reporter: Calling Rocco a hero. Relieved his mother is better. Sometimes I just don't want to let go of her when I have to go the school. We loved it. Rocco looking out for his mom. Thank you for watching here on a Thursday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.