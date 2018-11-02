Transcript for Brandt sisters playing hockey in Olympics for different countries

Finally, a sibling rivalry of olympic proportions. Here's Amy robach. Reporter: Growing up, Marissa and Hannah Brandt did everything together. First, figure skating. Then falling in love with hockey. Playing in the olympics, a dream for them both. But when that dream became a reality, they ended up on different teams. That's Marissa, number 23 for Korea. And Hannah, number 20 for team usa. To be here in my birth country. To have my family come and to be here with my sister and share this dream with her, it's incredible. Reporter: In 1993, Greg and robin Brandt adopted a baby girl from South Korea. Just before she arrived, they found out they were pregnant. Marissa arrived, 4 months old, and Hannah, born six months later. They've been inseparable ever since. We kind of did everything together and we trained together all year round. Reporter: They both starred in college. When Hannah made the American team, Marissa didn't expect to go. But then she got an invitation to play for a country she hadn't seen since she was adopted. So now, Hannah and Marissa are both in Korea. Oh. Oh, hey. Oh, my god, the two sisters! Reporter: Something that has made their bond even stronger. They both say that if they play each other, they'll be fierce competitors on the ice. But always be sisters and best friends off the ice. Amy robach, pyeongchang, South Korea. We'll be rooting for both sisters. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.