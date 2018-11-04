Brawl breaks out between Padres and Rockies

More
At least five players were ejected from the game.
0:13 | 04/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brawl breaks out between Padres and Rockies
And the Major League brawl between the Padres and the Rockies take a look too good pitcher throwing. Chaos then instantly breaking out erupting on the field both benches clearing at least five players just. And he rolled season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54405194,"title":"Brawl breaks out between Padres and Rockies","duration":"0:13","description":"At least five players were ejected from the game.","url":"/WNT/video/brawl-breaks-padres-rockies-54405194","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.