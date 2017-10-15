Transcript for Break in Georgia murder case from 1983

The major break in a murder case from 1983. Allegedly involving racism. Flood Newell rested or Georgia cold case to law enforcement officials along those implicated. The victim Timothy Calkins was only 23 when he was killed. Police say it was racially motivated a new witness came forward this spring reopening that investigation. In Michigan drivers witnessing a shoot out white on the highway and police say dash cam that you just released shows the suspect behind the wheel of a stolen car. Opening fire before warning out of ammunition. And surrendering. We say they later found out he's wanted in the killing of his mother in Alabama. And finally at a high hop in San Antonio in between words of steak and eggs and routing to tease. One waiter found time to serve up some street justice. BC alleged thief they're on surveillance video Lee's wife link to the register at that painted restaurant when the waiter comes out of nowhere lungs is that him taking them down. And hangs on to that suspect until police arrived. The waiter and it up pretty bloodied but tonight the restaurant's staff. Calling him a hero.

