Break in Georgia murder case from 1983

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:06 | 10/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Break in Georgia murder case from 1983
The major break in a murder case from 1983. Allegedly involving racism. Flood Newell rested or Georgia cold case to law enforcement officials along those implicated. The victim Timothy Calkins was only 23 when he was killed. Police say it was racially motivated a new witness came forward this spring reopening that investigation. In Michigan drivers witnessing a shoot out white on the highway and police say dash cam that you just released shows the suspect behind the wheel of a stolen car. Opening fire before warning out of ammunition. And surrendering. We say they later found out he's wanted in the killing of his mother in Alabama. And finally at a high hop in San Antonio in between words of steak and eggs and routing to tease. One waiter found time to serve up some street justice. BC alleged thief they're on surveillance video Lee's wife link to the register at that painted restaurant when the waiter comes out of nowhere lungs is that him taking them down. And hangs on to that suspect until police arrived. The waiter and it up pretty bloodied but tonight the restaurant's staff. Calling him a hero.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50498886,"title":"Break in Georgia murder case from 1983","duration":"1:06","description":"ABC News' Tom Llamas reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/break-georgia-murder-case-1983-50498886","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.