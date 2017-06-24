Transcript for British Parliament targeted in cyber-attack attempt

Kelly Anne Conway. Now, an apparent cyberattack on British parliament. Unauthorized attempts to government officials. Many leaders in the uk unable to access e-mails. The big question tonight is, who's behind it all? ABC's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: An audacious cyberattack on the British government. Tonight, every member of parliament shut out of remote e-mail. As hackers tried to break into their accounts. Blanket targeting of members of parliament is serious. It's very serious in nature. If I can get access to your email account, then I get access to a lot of of information. Reporter: The hack attempt first discovered Friday, led to the shut down and this alert from parliament. They were trying to gain access to user e-mails. This member of parliament taking to Twitter, sorry, no parliamentary e-mail access today, we're under cyberattack from Kim Jong un, Putin or a kid in his mom's basement or something. "The times of London" reports that Russian hackers have been selling e-mail addresses and passwords of senior British government officials. We know that our public services are attacked. So it's not at all surprising that there should be an attempt to hack into parliamentary e-mails. Reporter: The suspected goal of such an effort? I believe it has the hallmarks of political disruption. Reporter: So far, there's no indication that the hack attempt actually succeeded. Tonight, investigators trying to figure out who's behind this bold cyberattack. Tom, another reminder, the vulnerability they were trying to exploit, weak passwords.

