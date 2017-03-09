Transcript for Los Angeles area wildfire forces evacuations

worsening fire threat in the west. The California governor issuing a state of emergency in los Angeles county, as firefighters try to contain latuna fire. One of several wildfires burning in the west. Jim Avila is in Los Angeles tonight. The fire is right here. Reporter: A state of emergency tonight as crews battle a wildfire burning in America's second largest city. It's the largest fire by acres within the city of los Angeles. Reporter: For fire crews it's an all-out assault, from the air to the ground, in this Burbank suburb. So far, the wildfire charring more than 5,800 acres of land, forcing more than 700 evacuations. Panic as homeowners load up cars and pets, desperate to get out. All the memorabilia that I needed to get out is in the car. Reporter: So far, in L.A., three homes have been lost. Many evacuees now allowed back home. Tonight, the fire danger extending across the west, dozens of fires burning across eight states. In Oregon, an urgent mission in the mountains. That's toasty. Reporter: That hiker and more than 100 others stranded overnight, authorities dropping notes from helicopters warning them to shelter in place. But late this afternoon, rescue crews bring them to safety, reuniting them with family. That fire in eagle creek gorge burning up to 3,000 acres. We believe this was human caused. We don't have many specific details to share. But Oregon state police are investigating. Reporter: Tom, the heat and wind a still a threat. But firefighters believe they're getting a handle on the blaze. Too late for homeowners like the one here. Jim, thank you. And an update after the U.S.

