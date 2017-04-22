Transcript for Brush fires lead to a state of emergency in Florida

Now to that state emergency in Florida, scorching brush fires in three counties wreaking havoc, 6,000 families forced out of Collier county, at least nine buildings wiped out, many of them homes. With many more now under threat, ABC's Maggie Rulli is in the fire zone. Reporter: Tonight, flames engulfing homes, the danger zone growing, Florida in a state of emergency. Residents salvaging what they can before they're forced to leave. I came home and there's a big ball of fire. Reporter: 115 fires burning across the state, forcing thousands from their homes. Near Orlando, flames shooting up to 150 feet in the air, fire officials now saying they suspect arson. It is strange that the fires are popping up where they're popping up. Reporter: Meanwhile, dry conditions are fueling this blaze near Naples, which tonight is only 20% contained and at least 6,000 homes evacuated, as black hawk helicopters douse the flames from above. Came home and there's a big ball of fire. Reporter: And near ft. Myers, plumes of smoke filling the air. Authorities say a cigarette sparked this blaze that spread two miles and destroyed four homes. A police said we had to evacuate. And then when I came out, I saw big smoke in the sky. Reporter: A lack of rainfall in the drought in parts of the state, elevating fire danger levels. Maggie Rulli joining us live. Rain is helping firefighters out a bit tonight. But not enough to make a dent in the drought, correct? Tom, exactly. This rain at best is just a passing drizzle and with dozens of fires still raging here in the state, and with the severe drought still in place here in this area, it's going to take several inches of rainfall to make any serious dent here in the drought in southwest Florida. To Washington now and a big week ahead for the president.

