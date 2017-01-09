Transcript for California wildfire destroys multiple homes in Trinity County

Back now with the "Index." And a state of emergency for a northern California wildfire. The 5,000-acre Helena fire in Trinity county has already destroyed multiple homes and forced the evacuation of roughly 2,500 more homes. It is one of several wildfires burning right now in the west. A disruptive passenger hit with a massive fine after his in-flight behavior forced the plane to turn around. A federal judge ordering James August pay hawaiian airlines nearly $100,000 for the incident, in which he allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her children and was abusive to the crew. Even slapping a flight attendant on the flight from Honolulu to New York. That restitution covering in part fuel and crew costs. And a frightening scene in the back-to-school shopping aisle of a Michigan Walmart. An argument said to be over the last notebook turning physical, with one woman pulling the hair of another shopper and that woman's mother then pulling a gun, sending shoppers and employees running. Police telling local reporters the gun was loaded. The mother was licensed to carry it. And they all could still face charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.