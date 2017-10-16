Transcript for California wildfires are the deadliest fire disaster in state history

And now to California, and a harrowing number tonight. More than a week now after the deadly wild fires began. More than 100 people are still missing tonight. Flames still spreadi iing through the hills of napa county. The couple married 55 years, trying to survive the fire in the pool. The wife then dying in her husband's arms. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Santa Rosa. Reporter: The staggering death tolls from the wildfires in California added more today, when a water tank driver was killed in a crash. Possible water tender rollover. Reporter: Theirst firefighting death in a week-long firestorm. This is day eight. For these fires to be raging through napa and sonoma county and fatigue is definitely a factor. Reporter: The blazes have killed 40 other people. Carmen barriz and her husband Armando jumped into a swimming pool last week trying to survive the intense heat and smoke. She died in his arms. No one should have to live though that violent fury. It is just remarkable what my father has endured. Reporter: Tonight, as firefighters battle fatigue, there is progress, but flames are still spreading in hard to reach areas. These water dropping helicopters are critical to the firefighting effort, because the terrain is so steep. It's hard for firefighters to get in. You can see from all the smoke there's a long way to go. The devil winds that created hell on Earth are gone for now. We're going to Die dude, we got to get out of here! Reporter: But firefighters are still on high alert. This fire is still very capable of turning on us, so we just need to keep an eye on it, stay vigilant and work as hard as we have been. Reporter: Many residents with homes still standing can now go back. Some reunited with furry survivors. Oh, thank you! You're welcome. Reporter: The pelts they were forced to leave behind. Izzy come here baby! Great scene to see. Clayton live with us from Santa Rosa. Clayton, a number you pointed out to us, 700 people still in shelters there? Reporter: That's right, David. And many of those people will have nothing to come back to. I want to show you the arbitrary nature of the damage here if you look in this direction, it's just destruction, as far as the eye can see. But take a look over here. The other side of this very same street, all the houses, completely untouched.

