Transcript for Calling runaway car 'implausible,' BMW offers to work with authorities after incident

Tonight, was it a runaway SUV, hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour? The 911 call, and the carmaker's response tonight. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Florida police desperately trying to slow down a BMW, the driver saying he's unable to stop. Deploying stop sticks after receiving this frightening call. Yes ma'am, I believe my gas pedal is stuck in my car. Reporter: 28-year-old Joseph cooper was driving alone on I-95 Monday when he says he lost control. He's going about 100 miles an hour. Reporter: Authorities trying everything to get that vehicle under control. I need you to try and turn on your cruise. I'm trying, ma'am. I'm about to hit somebody. Reporter: Travelling some 50 miles, dodging other drivers. I'm switching right lanes right now. Get out the way. Reporter: Authorities clearing traffic, deploying those stop sticks multiple times. Deployment was successful. Reporter: Eventually stopping the car. Guy seemed shaken up, a little disturbed. The car was smoking when we came up to it. Reporter: Tonight, BMW calling wpat happened implausible, saying this vehicle has multiple safeguards, including software to override the accelerator. David, the automaker says they are happy to work with Florida police to investigate what caused this incident along this busy highway. As for the driver, he was treated and released from the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.