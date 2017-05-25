House Republicans dodge on what they think of Greg Gianforte ABC News' Mary Bruce asks House Republicans what they think of Gianforte after the GOP candidate allegedly body-slammed a reporter.

Has the news media become a scapegoat? "The View" co-hosts discuss allegations that GOP candidate Greg Gianforte attacked a reporter and the climate of mistrust around the news media.

GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter Greg Gianforte, a candidate in the Montana at-large U.S. House of Representatives special election, allegedly assaulted a Guardian reporter at a campaign event.