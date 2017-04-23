{"id":46975449,"title":"Candidate Marine LePen, often compared to Trump, advances in French election","duration":"2:07","description":"LePen, a far-right nationalist who opposes the European Union, NATO and radical Islam, will face centrist Emmanuel Macron in the presidential runoff.","url":"/WNT/video/candidate-marine-lepen-compared-trump-advances-french-election-46975449","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}