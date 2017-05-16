Transcript for Capitol Hill reacts to the controversies and presses the White House for more information

nsc. All right, Jon, thanks to you On capitol hill, reaction pouring in on both fronts. The classified information allegedly given to the Russians. Both Democrats and Republicans want the transcript now the notes from inside that oval office meeting. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Republicans on capitol hill are alarmed frustrated. Every ally would be concerned. Reporter: Even the senate Republican leader frustrated. I think it would be helpful to have less drama. Reporter: But still standing by the president. Do you have any worry of the president's ability to properly handle classified info? No. Reporter: Still, one of the president's top allies said the white house needs to get its act together. Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening. Reporter: What's your concern? A little bit more discipline. Reporter: Tonight, both sides of the aisle are pressing for more information about that meeting with the Russians. If the president has nothing to hide, he should direct that the transcript of the meeting be made available. Reporter: While other Democrats are pointing out what the president once said about Hillary Clinton. How many people were out chanting "Lock her up" and trump himself saying she was unfit to govern because of that? And here he is now releasing real secrets directly to the Russians. And the irony of that is pretty astounding. So let's get to Mary Bruce with us as well from capitol hill. House members meeting tonight with the CIA director hoping to get more on the news of James Comey and this reported pressure that was placed on him to go easier on retired general Michael Flynn in. Reporter: David the house intelligence committee just finished meeting with the CIA director. They were hoping for answers but emerged from that meeting facing even more questions. Now about that Comey memo, the top Democrat on the committee reiterati reiterati reiterati reiterating wanting Comey testifying. President trump believed in talking with the Russians in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.