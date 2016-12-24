Transcript for Carrie Fisher Remains in Intensive Care at a Hospital in California

Next tonight, Hollywood reacting to Carrie fisher's medical emergency. Co-stars saying they're shocked and saddened. The "Star wars" actress going into cardiac arrest on a flight. The crew aboard the flight performing cpr. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the very latest from Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, iconic actress Carrie fisher remains in the intensive care unit surrounded by family following Friday's in-flight emergency, fisher suffering cardiac arrest. We have some passengers, nurses, assisting the passenger working on her right now. Reporter: On this Christmas eve, her "Star wars" co-star, Harrison Ford, shocked and saddened, releasing this statement, "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends." George Lucas posting this message online, "Sending love our hearts and prayers are with her." Fisher's famous mother Debbie Reynolds at her bedside, her 60-year-old daughter undeniably Hollywood royalty. Fisher speaking to David about her fame. I didn't have some thing about, oh, I'm going to go and everyone is going to like me and accept me, and that's what celebrity is. I knew what it was and I knew what it wasn't. Reporter: She is most well known for role as princess Leia, I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board. Reporter: Reprising the character in last year's "Star wars": The force awakens." There's still light in him, I know it. Reporter: She most recently finished shooting scenes for the Amazon prime series "Catastrophe." You know, I still have trouble with the name. How do you say it? Moron? Muerin. Reporter: Fisher had already wrapped production on the next "Star wars" movie, episode eight. Fisher's daughter, Billy, starring alongside her mother in a much bigger role in that film. Everyone in the family holding onto hope that she'll recover.

