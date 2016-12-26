Transcript for Carrie Fisher Remains in Stable Condition After Suffering an In-flight Medical Emergency

Back now with our index. And an update tonight involving the health of Carrie fisher. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeting an update, saying right now her daughter is in stable condition. Fisher who is best known for playing princess laia suffered a massive heart attack over the weekend. And a family is lucky to be alive tonight after getting stranded in the snow for 36 hours. They were trying to reach the north rim of the grand canyon on Friday, but the road there is closed for the winter. When the family car got stuck, mom Karen went walking 24 miles in search for help. I kept thinking, this isn't how my life is supposed to end. My son needs his mother. My husband needs his wife, you know, I'm not -- I'm not letting my mother bury me. I can't let this happen. Her husband headed out, as well, finally finding a signal for his cell phone he was able to call 911. Right now, all three are safe and being treated for frostbite. And one of the Kansas City chiefs big play makers caps off their Christmas day win against the Denver broncos while making history. Check this out. You see 346-pound nose tackle dontari Poe take the snap, jump and toss the ball right into the hands of Demetrius Harris for a touchdown. This play makes Poe the heaviest player in NFL history to ever throw a touchdown pass. I think I see "Dancing with the stars" in his future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.