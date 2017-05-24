CBO releases report on the cost of health care reform

The GOP health care bill is estimated to leave 23 more million Americans uninsured and premiums are likely to skyrocket for those who are insured.
2:33 | 05/24/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for CBO releases report on the cost of health care reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

