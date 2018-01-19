Transcript for New CDC numbers show the flu is still spreading wildly

We turn to the deadly flu epidemic and new numbers from the CDC reveal what so many have suspected. This is the worst flu season in nearly a decade and tonight the 8-year-old girl who died just hours after arriving at the hospital. ABC's Steve osunsami is at the CDC in Atlanta tonight. Reporter: The flu epidemic has come to this tonight -- using foggers to spray disinfectant on the walls. This San Antonio day care is trying to fight the flu bug like the cockroach. If there's one kid in here with the flu virus and that kid sneezes or coughs, guess what? This entire environment is now contaminated. Reporter: Classes are cancelled for a week in this school district north of Dallas, after nearly a third of their kids came down with the flu. The flu is always severe but we have never seen it like this. Reporter: This third grader from Alabama died from the flu on the same night she was rushed to the hospital. She was just 8 years old. New numbers from the CDC show the flu is still spreading wildly, and tonight more than 8% of all deaths in this country are from the flu and pneumonia, the highest we've seen this winter. We're having a lot of activity everywhere all at the same time. Reporter: 27-year-old Katherine Gallagher was found unconscious on her bathroom floor. She had visited an urgent care and was September hont home to get some rest. This is not to be trifled with. Reporter: A study out of the university of Maryland shows that the flu virus can be spread without even sneezing or coughing. Nearly 40% of college students they tested were spreading the flu by simply breathing. That's going to alarm a lot of ople. Steve osunsami live outside CDC in Atlanta tonight, Steve you were telling us that health officials are encouraging anyone with symptoms to get help right away. Reporter: That's right, David. The strain of this particular flu virus is the problem. The illness from it can get quite severe quickly and there are more deaths associated with this particular bug than any of the others. Already across the country 30 children have died from the flu this season. David. Steve, thanks for@ keeping us informed from the CDC all week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.