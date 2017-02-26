New cell phone technology will hopefully speed 911 response times

More
The technology will pinpoint the exact location of callers, which could result in more saved lives.
1:29 | 02/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New cell phone technology will hopefully speed 911 response times

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45757775,"title":"New cell phone technology will hopefully speed 911 response times","duration":"1:29","description":"The technology will pinpoint the exact location of callers, which could result in more saved lives. ","url":"/WNT/video/cell-phone-technology-speed-911-response-times-45757775","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.