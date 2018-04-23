Transcript for Chaos aboard flight as police use stun gun to arrest, remove passenger

To keep him feeling more energized. Dr. Scholl's. Born to Move. We're going to turn next tonight to chaos onboard a flight from Miami to Chicago. Here's ABC's David Kerley. What is the reason? Why you are removing me from this plane? Reporter: The 28-year-old man -- You just assaulted a lady, for one. Reporter: -- Put up so much resistance -- Back up, guys, back up. Reporter: -- An officer pulled his taser. The taser cycling ten times in less than a minute as officers try to gain control. It all started when a female passenger said Jacob Garcia was touching her. When the captain said police would be boarding to deal with the man, passengers wanting to get from Miami to Chicago, started yelling at the man. Get off the plane! Reporter: Ands it wasn't just the tasing. Police say as they were transporting the man, he tried to grab an officer's gun. Unruly passenger incidents have actually been on the decline the past five years. In this case, the passenger was in court today, did not enter a plea, but was told to stay away from that female passenger.

