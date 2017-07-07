Transcript for Chaos erupts in the streets outside the G-20 Summit

And the frightening scene, battles in the streets, protesters setting fires in Germany. James Longman on the scene in Germany. Reporter: Tonight in Hamburg, rage against world powers. Protesters lighting flares, to set vehicles on fire. Breaking windows, thick smoke filling the streets as police douse the crowds with water cannons. Protesters and police have been out for hours. The call to protest goes on social media. People assemble like here near the port. But the police are here because they know this is a city on edge. They are here with a range of grievances. I don't think three fascists who arrived yesterday have the right to be in my city. Namely trump, Putin and erdogan. Reporter: And some are here to provoke. People are expecting things to get much, much more tense. As you can see, police pushing through and running up towards the protesters as they run away. Rows of police lining up protesters linking arms as the two sides face off. Protesters arrested, some dragged away. The first lady forced to stay in for part of the day, missing a boat tour, hemmed in by the chaos. As night falls, the scene intensifying. Things have gotten a lot worse on the streets. The protesters continue to throw things at the police. More skirmishes, as thousands fill the streets. A second night of fire and turmoil. Let's get to James Longman with us from Germany tonight. You have quite a scene behind you. About 200 officers have now been injured, and they're bracing for a long night ahead? Reporter: Yes, you can see, the atmosphere is still very tense. A standoff between police and protesters. Remember, there's still a day to go of this summit. James, thank you. Back here to other news at home, and the hostage situation

