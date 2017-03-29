Chris Christie's former associates sentenced for Bridgegate

Bill Baroni sentenced to 2 years in federal prison and Bridget Kelly received 1-1/2 years.
1:38 | 03/29/17

Transcript for Chris Christie's former associates sentenced for Bridgegate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

