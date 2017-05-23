Former CIA director admits to concerns of Russia ties during Trump's campaign

More
Trump allegedly asked two of his top intelligence officials to publicly deny any coordination with the Russians.
2:01 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former CIA director admits to concerns of Russia ties during Trump's campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47597267,"title":"Former CIA director admits to concerns of Russia ties during Trump's campaign","duration":"2:01","description":"Trump allegedly asked two of his top intelligence officials to publicly deny any coordination with the Russians.","url":"/WNT/video/cia-director-admits-concerns-russia-ties-trumps-campaign-47597267","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.