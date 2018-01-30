Transcript for Citizens from divisive election states respond to Trump presidency

President trump set to deliver his first state of the union tonight, and now, your report card. We returned to three states -- Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin -- to counties where the difference between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton was less than 1%. Divided on election day, where are they now? Monroe county, Pennsylvania. Jenny Collins is a retired music teacher. He's delivering his promises. He made a promise to the American people. That's why they voted for him, and he is trying his best to deliver. Reporter: You finish that sentence. The state of our union is -- In shambles. In shambles. Reporter: Sam nubile is upset with himself. Do you still think about the election? I do, yes. Because I feel dumb for myself, because I really didn't think to be that -- not detrimental. But it was like Hillary or trump -- I stood in the middle of it, as always. Reporter: John Moore, working for the borough of east Strasburg. Right now, the market's doing really good. So -- I don't know, and this week, I got more money in my paycheck. I don't know if he had anything to do with that or not, but that's a good. Reporter: In Saginaw county, Michigan, Jimmy Westbrook is a retired principal. The fear would be that small people will be forgotten. He talks about the lost man, lost woman. They are lost right now because there's nothing for them. It's all for the rich. Reporter: This mom shopping for her family. Our state of the union at this moment is divisive. I think that's the word of the year at this moment. The state of our union is not where it should be right now. I think that we are kind of on a decline and I'm worried about the middle class and impoverished and where there going to end up. The state of our union is positive. I think the president's doing a great job. He could curb some of his comments, maybe, but that's not for me to say. Reporter: And in Wisconsin tonight, Paul and Lisa Newman from baraboo. The state of our union is really polarized and very divided. And we can't survive if we continue down this path. And we can do better. Much better. Reporter: But the owner in that diner sees it differently. Jeff castree. I just hired staff on for this upcomg year, and I feel that we're going to have another great year. Reporter: Dan hiller is a former sheriff. I give him a high grade, because I believe he's trying to do everything that he wanted to do, which is something that's never happened in politics before that I've ever noun of, anyway. Reporter: And there was mark greenway that owns the cafe. The state of your union is -- I just find it complicated right now, I see -- I see neighbors fighting neighbors over stupid stuff right now. I mean, the economy's strong and we're all still fighting, over X

