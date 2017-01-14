Transcript for Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis Says He Doesn't See Donald Trump as a 'Legitimate President'

We want to turn to politics on this martin Luther king weekend. Donald Trump finds himself in a heated war of words with a civil rights leader. Congressman John Lewis who nearly lost his life during that historic bloody Sunday March calling trump an illegitimate president. The president-elect firing off on Twitter, and his words sparking swift backlash. ABC's Mary Bruce has more from the white house. Reporter: On this martin Luther king Jr. Weekend, Donald Trump is taking on a civil rights icon, tweeting that congressman John Lewis is all talk, talk, talk. No action or results. Sad. Trump hitting back after Lewis said he is not a legitimate president. I don't see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. Reporter: Some are urging Lewis to reconsider citing for a peaceful transition of power. President Obama saying this after the election. The people have spoken. Donald Trump will be the next president. Reporter: But tonight, trump's harsh words for Lewis sparking an onslaught of outrage. Senator Cory booker saying, anyone who attacks John Lewis loses legitimacy in my eyes. Democratic congressman tweeting this photo, saying that's John Lewis almost dying for freedom and voting rights. Donald Trump not worthy of uttering John's name. Even Republican senator Ben sass saying John Lewis and his talk have changed the world. The Georgia congressman is a civil rights giant. One of the original freedom riders. Seen here linking arms with martin Luther king Jr. Lewis was badly beaten marching to Montgomery on that bloody Sunday. On Twitter, Lewis' own constituents coming to his defense after trump said his district is in horrible shape and falling apart, not to mention crime-infested. One saying, horrible? We love our home, our Atlanta neighbors and our John Lewis. His district includes the city of Atlanta. Home to Emory universe, the headquarters of Coca-Cola and delta. It's considered one of the neigh's fastest growing areas. Crime while still higher than the national average is down. Lewis has been challenging the new administration. Even testifying against trump's pick for attorney general. Alabama senator Jeff sessions. Highlighting his concerns about session' views on race. We need someone who is going to stand up. Speak up and speak out. We need someone as attorney general who will look out for all of us and not just for some of us. Reporter: Why take the unprecedented step of testifying against senator sessions? I grew up in Alabama. I know the state. I know the south. And Mary Bruce joins us live from the white house. The president-elect is heading to Washington early this week, and you are hearing he will be there on Monday to mark the M.L.K. Holiday? Reporter: That's right. The president-elect will be here to mark the life and work of the civil rights legend. And to visit the new museum of African-American history. A museum that was created at the

