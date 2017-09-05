Transcript for Clinton's camp wants focus to remain on investigation into Russia's influence on US election

Pierre Thomas our thanks to you. Cecilia Vega covered the Clinton campaign. We all remember that moment in Iowa the plane had landed, the Clinton campaign onboard. They had bad wifi reported at the time they learned upon landing that the e-mail investigation had been reopened, 11 days before the election, Comey then revealing nothing had been found in that investigation but said he had to make that public today. Let's hear what Hillary Clinton said. I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28th and Russian wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. She said that and it made news immediately. She was on the way to winning before James Comey made that announcement. Look, I just got off the phone with sources close to Hillary Clinton and surprisingly perhaps they're not necessarily applauding this move the concern right now among people close to Clinton is that perhaps this move is related to the FBI's investigation into Russia, into president trump and not so much related to the past that long history you just mentioned between James Comey and Hillary Clinton. It's a resounding sense of angry and right now and worry close to Hillary Clinton. They're online tweeting about this. Former spokesman said I wonder if we'll get to bottom of Russia. This is very much a concern inside Clinton world with what's happening with that investigation into Russia. Quick check in with Mary Bruce, surprised as rest of the

