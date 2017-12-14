Transcript for Clock ticks on last-minute holiday shopping deals

Mour money, and free shipping day is tomorrow, but with record online sales this year, will your packages arrive on time? Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, the clock is ticking on those last minute deals. Kicking off at mud night, free shipping Friday. More than 900 retailers guaranteeing delivery by Christmas eve for free. Some with surprise deals. Looking for the deals, looking for the free shipping? Exactly. We love. That. Reporter: With a record 2 billion holiday packages in the mail, there's a good chance many will be returned, with two out of three people saying they made at least one return last year. It's hard to find stuff that fits, so, I do return a lot of stuff. Reporter: But not all return policies are created equal. Costco, cokohl's and bed bath & beyond have no time limits. Be careful with electronics. Some stores may charge a hefty restocking fee. And make sure you really read those return policies, because something as simple as opening a box could mean you don't get your refund. David? All right, good gio.

